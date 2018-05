You may have heard warnings about the use of mesh in gynecological surgery. The FDA says side effects of mesh are potentially serious and include urinary problems, infections, and pain during sex, although it is still reviewing the risk associated with slings for incontinence.Dr. Duong says the risk of complications is low for sling procedures because they require a relatively small piece of mesh (other procedures use larger pieces of mesh). In addition, synthetic materials that have been associated with higher rates of infection have been taken off the market.Here are some important questions to ask your doctor before a procedure, according to the FDA.