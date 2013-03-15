Think Yourself Healthy!

Health.com
March 15, 2013
1 of 5 Cheyenne Ellis

Hot mind-body trick

Your powers of make-believe can help you control cravings, get motivated to work out, and even improve your vision, according to several recent studies.

"If you imagine an experience, the brain stimulates itself in the same way as if you were doing it," says Joachim Vosgerau, co-director of the Center for Behavioral Decision Research at Carnegie Mellon University. Try these techniques to harness your mind’s superpowers.
Advertisement
2 of 5 Getty Images

To curb cravings

Distract yourself

In one study, volunteers were able to reduce food hankerings by imagining a rainbow or the smell of eucalyptus.
3 of 5 Corbis

To get to the gym

Envision your workout

Taking a few minutes to conjure up what your sweat session will feel like (pounding heart and all) may make you more likely to get off the couch.
Advertisement
4 of 5 Getty Images

To boost confidence

Stand like a rock star

Researchers found that striking a confident stance actually stimulates a hormonal response that can make you feel more self-assured in minutes.
Advertisement
5 of 5 Getty Images

To improve your eyesight

Pretend you’ve got 20/20 vision

Study participants who took on roles associated with perfect eyesight, such as a pilot, showed marked improvement in vision tests compared to those who didn’t.

Who knew pretending could be so powerful?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up