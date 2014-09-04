Bethenny's Beautiful Body Secret: Fast Yoga

If anyone knows how to get into amazing shape fast, it’s Bethenny Frankel. Despite her crazy-busy schedule, Bethenny has found the secret to shoehorning in enough exercise to live up to her Skinnygirl name: 15-minute power yoga sessions. That’s concept behind her new DVD, Bethenny’s Skinnygirl Workout.
"I don’t have an hour and a half to go to the yoga studio," says the 40-year-old working mom. "I can do 15 minutes, go to a meeting, come back and do 15 more, then change the baby." What’s more, says Bethenny, "It calms me down, which I definitely need!"
Master these moves
Bethenny and New York City–based yoga pro Mike McArdle, who joins her on the Bethenny’s Skinnygirl Workout" DVD ($13; Target stores and target.com) combined the best moves from the workouts on the DVD to create this slimming 15-minute routine.
Do it once, twice, or three times a day—it’s up to you. Each time, go through the entire sequence (both sides) twice.
Standing forward bend
Stand with feet together. Exhale as you sweep arms up, then down as you hinge forward at the waist, bringing hands to mat with knees slightly bent for Standing Forward Bend (as shown). Inhale and lengthen legs, lifting chest.
Leg kick
Exhale and step right foot back, lowering into Lunge. Inhale and lift chest, then exhale and step left foot back, lifting hips to come into Downward Dog.
Inhale, bending knees; exhale and kick both feet up toward your butt. Repeat 5 times, then return to Downward Dog on an exhale.
People feel bad about themselves because they can’t do big long workouts. Just do it in pieces—Bethenny Frankel, Skinnygirl
Knee bend
Lift right leg straight back on an exhale; bend right knee, opening it out to the side and slightly forward. Straighten leg out to side on an inhale; exhale and bend knee, bringing it forward to touch left elbow; repeat sequence (leg lift to touch) 2 to 5 times.
Inhale, bringing straight leg back and up; exhale and step right foot forward between hands for Lunge, lowering left knee down onto the mat. Engage abs and lift hands so they hover off mat; hold 2 to 5 breaths.
Prayer position
Interlace hands behind back and lift torso up; press fists into tailbone or pull fists gently down; hold for 2 to 5 breaths. Inhale and sweep arms up, bringing hands to prayer position. Exhale and invert hands behind head to reverse prayer position, gently arching back; bring hands down to mat to frame right foot.
Bring hips back, straightening right leg and flexing right foot; inhale, lengthening spine, then exhale and fold over right leg; hold for 2 to 5 breaths.
Torso balance
Bend right knee and come forward, then tuck left toes to raise back up into Lunge on an inhale. Exhale and rise up on right foot, bending left knee and clasping it with both hands.
Inhale, pulling knee in as you gently arch back, then exhale, folding forward to bring head to knee; repeat 2 to 5 times.
Inhale, lift torso, release right hand, and draw bent, lifted left knee out to left; hold for 2 to 5 breaths.
Warrior one
Exhale, stepping left foot back to Warrior One with toes turned out to 45 degrees; bend right knee to 90 degrees. Inhale, raising arms to sky and arching gently back (as shown). Exhale, hinging forward at waist and sweeping arms down and back, then inhale and sweep back up; repeat 2 to 5 times.
Lunging foot switch
Exhale, then inhale, bringing hands to mat and tucking toes to return to Lunge (as shown); exhale and jump-switch your feet, landing in Lunge with right foot back.
Alternate for a total of 5 times per side, then return to Lunge with left foot back.
Pigeon
Exhale and walk right foot to your left; inhale and lower both legs to the mat (left leg straight back with toes untucked, right leg bent in front with outside of leg on mat) to come into Pigeon.
Exhale, bringing forehead toward mat; hold for 2 to 5 breaths, then use ab muscles to come back up on an inhale.
Knee to nose
Tuck left toes again, lift left knee, round back, and tighten abs. Exhale, pulling right knee to nose (as shown); hold for 2 to 5 breaths.
Fifteen or 20 years ago I was going to the gym several times a week and I wasn’t in nearly as good shape.—Bethenny Frankel, Skinnygirl
Downward dog to standing forward bend
Exhale and sweep right leg straight back, then down onto mat to come into Downward Dog (as shown). Bend knees, inhale, and look forward, then exhale and hop both feet forward between hands for Standing Forward Bend.
Inhale, lengthening legs and lifting chest (fingertips still on mat), then exhale and relax. Inhale, sweeping arms up as you return to standing; repeat entire sequence on opposite side.
Baby your belly
We asked: Besides yoga, what else do you do to help your body feel amazing?
Bethenny shared: I'm really excited about my new Skinnygirl Daily Cleanse & Restore right now. Women don't talk about their digestion, but they should. Most cleanses are 7 days or 14 days and you don't know what's going to happen after that—plus they're really harsh. Mine is just something you take every single day—I do!—and it's very gentle. It keeps things moving!
