6 Ways to Avoid Overeating

Keep "trigger foods” out of the house (most of the time)

Cookies, chocolate, and cereal are foods that give me trouble when it comes to portion size.



Instead of keeping my favorite foods in the house, I purchase them only once in a while. I love peanut butter chips, but I buy them only every other month or so because I know I will finish off the bag in less than a week.



Every now and then it's okay to splurge, but I don't let myself have these treats in the house on a regular basis. When it comes to cereal, I buy mostly "healthy” cereal that I tend not to overdo it with. Kashi is one thing; Frosted Mini-Wheats are another!