Nothing ruins a delicious meal quite like a painful bout of heartburn. The uncomfortable burning sensation—which occurs when contents of the stomach back up into the esophagus—affects more than 60 million Americans at least once a month, and 15 million have it every day.

The good news: There's a lot you can do to control heartburn at home. While over-the-counter heartburn medications are very effective, home remedies can also help you get much-needed relief. Whether you've overindulged in a spicy dish or eaten too much fatty food, these at-home remedies for painful heartburn symptoms may help soothe the burn and put your belly at ease—no trip to the pharmacy necessary.