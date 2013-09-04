Celeb Slim-Down Secrets

Here celebs give us their simple dieting go-to moves.
Alison Sweeney
"I’m all about swapping in healthy ingredients to replace decadent ones. One of my favorite calorie savers: using Greek yogurt instead of sour cream."
—Alison Sweeney, host of The Biggest Loser; lost her pregnancy weight in four months
Sherri Shepherd
"Always have healthy foods in your bag, at no more than 200 calories. Some good options: an apple or a small protein bar. Never wait till you’re starving to eat."
—Sherri Shepherd, co-host of The View; slimmed down for her August wedding
Ali Fedotowsky
"At the beginning of the week, I’ll chop veggies with my vegetable chopper and put them in baggies. When I run out the door, I’ll grab one. I need super-convenient things like this, or I won’t stick to eating healthy."
—Ali Fedotowsky, star of The Bachelorette: Season Six; lost 10 pounds after the show’s end
