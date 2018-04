1 of 19 Getty Images

Derms tweet their tips

We get it. Sometimes a complexion concern pops up, and you simply want a skin expert to bottom-line it for you. So we asked top derms to condense their smart advice into the amount of allotted Twitter characters (140). Sound good 2 u?



Expert panel

• Doris Day, MD, dermatologist in New York City

• Michael Gold, MD, dermatologist in Nashville, Tennessee

• Ranella Hirsch, MD, dermatologist in Boston

• David Bank, MD, dermatologist in Mount Kisco, New York