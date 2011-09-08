Bladder Training Tips to Reduce Bathroom Trips

12 of 12 Stepfreevaginalweights.com

Vaginal weights could help

Vaginal weights could help you ensure you work the right muscles during Kegels, but they are not a silver bullet. Studies have found that weights are no more effective than Kegels alone or electrostimulation. You may have seen devices, usually weighted cones or balls, that promise to strengthen pelvic muscles when placed in the vagina.



"Don't just go order them out of the catalog without asking your doctor," Dr. Iglesia says. "It could be a waste of your money and very discouraging."



If you decide to use weights, which involves inserting balls or cones in the vagina and squeezing the pelvic muscles to hold them in place, do these exercises in the morning; the muscles become tired later in the day.