7 Conditions Linked to Fibromyalgia

Sleeplessness and other sleep problems are common for fibromyalgia patients, says Lesley Arnold MD, a psychiatrist at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Restless legs , or the overwhelming urge to move your legs when resting, may be up to 11 times more common in people with fibromyalgia than those without it.Exactly how the two are linked is not fully understood, but many fibromyalgia treatments also improve restless legs, not to mention overall sleep quality.