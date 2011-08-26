10 Places With Measles or Other Outbreaks

11 of 11 Getty Images

California: Measles

California has seen at least 20 cases of measles in 2011, compared with 27 in all of 2010 and nine in 2009. Seven children and 13 adults fell ill, but there have been no deaths so far, according to the California Department of Health.



The cases weren't connected to each other but were imported by travelers who had been in Europe, Asia, or Africa.



"We declared that measles had been eradicated in this country," says Dr. Conway. "Now we've already had more this year than any other already than 1996." As of August 2011, 154 cases of measles had been reported in the U.S.