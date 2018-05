2 of 12 Getty Images

Pain in the legs

An extremely common PAD symptom is claudication, a type of leg pain or discomfort.



Because the arteries are clogged, they can't deliver enough blood to the legs to support exertion. Some people say their legs feel "heavy" or tired, or they report a burning pain, Dr. Slovut says.



The pain can be in any part of the leg, from the calf to the thigh or buttock, and it may be in one or both legs. It's also reproducible: The pain happens when walking a certain distance (like two blocks), it's relieved by rest, and then occurs again when walking the same distance.