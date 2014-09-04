Yoga for a Beautiful Body

1 of 11 Chris Baldwin

A leaner you in no time

If you long for an even more gorgeous and graceful body, "there’s no better way to get it than through a yoga routine," says certified yoga instructor and personal trainer Kristin McGee. "This series not only works your entire body, front and back, from toes to fingertips, but it includes strengthening, twisting, and balancing. You’ll sculpt, get grounded, and build confidence."



Repeat the routine (on both sides) 3 to 5 times—it’ll take about 20 to 30 minutes total—at least 3 to 4 times a week. As you master the poses, you’ll begin to notice amazing changes both inside and out.