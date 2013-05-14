3 of 6

Sara Moulton

Moulton relies on her food processor to save time.



"If you grate a vegetable, it takes no time at all to cook in a large skillet with a little oil.



For example, beets normally take 45 minutes to boil or steam and 1 1⁄2 hours to bake, but once you grate them, they take only 3 minutes to cook in a skillet in a little oil."



—Sara Moulton is the host of public television’s Sara’s Weeknight Meals, author of Sara Moulton’s Everyday Family Dinners, and mom of two grown children.