5 Fast, Fresh, Family-Friendly Meals

Melissa Roberts
August 26, 2014
1 of 5

Meals for the masses

Think it’s impossible to make healthy dinners your kids will love? Surprise: Here are five meals that will please the whole gang.

Tuscan Roast Chicken With Potatoes

Ingredients: minced garlic cloves, teaspoon salt, fresh rosemary, freshly ground black pepper, olive oil, Yukon Gold potatoes, paprika, whole chicken, lemon

Calories: 499

Try this recipes: Tuscan Roast Chicken with Potatoes
2 of 5

Individual Fresh Mozzarella–Tomato Pizzas

Ingredients: Crust: active dry yeast, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, salt, olive oil Toppings: olive oil, yellow bell pepper, salt, tomatoes (8 ounces), red onion, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves

Calories: 390

Try this recipes: Individual Fresh Mozzarella–Tomato Pizzas
3 of 5

Simple Tomato Sauce With Pasta

Ingredients: tomatoes or can whole tomatoes, olive oil, garlic cloves, crushed red pepper, basil leaves, sugar, salt, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, spaghetti

Calories: 370

Try this recipes: Simple Tomato Sauce with Pasta
4 of 5

Roast Beef With Balsamic Glazed Carrots

Ingredients: bottom-round beef rump roast, kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, carrots, olive oil, water, ground cumin, balsamic vinegar, flat leaf parsley

Calories: 375

Try this recipes: Roast Beef With Balsamic Glazed Carrots
5 of 5

Butternut Squash Risotto

Ingredients: low-sodium chicken broth, olive oil, butternut squash, peeled, salt, freshly ground pepper, fresh thyme leaves, onion, Arborio rice, dry white wine, unsalted butter, parmigiano-reggiano

Calories: 344

Try this recipes: Butternut Squash Risotto

