Get Fit With a Tennis Ball

Tone your thighs

Remember when, as a kid, you’d toss a ball high and see how long it would take to come back down? Try it again, but add a squat while the ball’s in the air.



Be sure to sit back on your heels, bring your butt down in line with your knees (not letting your knees go past your toes), contract your abs, and squeeze your glutes at the top of the move.



Do 1 squat per ball toss, with a total of 15 tosses per set. Do 2 more sets, taking a 30-second break in between, for a super-toning leg workout.