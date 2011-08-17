12 Must-Know Facts About COPD

5 of 13 Getty Images

Rural locations can be riskier

In one study, hospitalized COPD patients from isolated, rural areas were more likely to die from the disease than similar urban dwellers.



This may be because the disease is under-recognized in rural areas, or because hospitals in those areas lack pulmonary rehabilitation and have only a limited use of spirometry (a lung-function test).



"I recommend that patients living in rural areas discuss their breathing symptoms with their doctor and ensure that they are on the best level of treatment according to the severity of their illness," says study author Thad Abrams, MD, an assistant professor at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, in Iowa City.