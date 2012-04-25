12 Surprising Causes of Depression

5 of 13 Getty Images

Poor sleep habits

It's no surprise that sleep deprivation can lead to irritability, but it could also increase the risk of depression.



A 2007 study found that when healthy participants were deprived of sleep, they had greater brain activity after viewing upsetting images than their well-rested counterparts, which is similar to the reaction that depressed patients have, noted one of the study authors.



"If you don't sleep, you don't have time to replenish [brain cells], the brain stops functioning well, and one of the many factors that could lead to is depression," says Matthew Edlund, MD, director of the Center for Circadian Medicine, in Sarasota, Fla., and author of The Power of Rest.