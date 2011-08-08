11 Rheumatoid Arthritis and Depression Facts

6 of 12 Getty Images

Tell your doctor

Hopefully your doctor will ask about feelings of depression, but if she doesn't, don't hesitate to bring it up. Too often, visits focus on physical symptoms at the expense of emotional ones.



Only one in five people with RA and depression discuss their depression with their doctors, according to research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



"We can't treat it if we don't know about it, so we need to do a better job of asking about symptoms of depression," Dr. Bergman says. This works both ways: Tell your doctor if you have been feeling sad or hopeless, he says.