15 Tips for Avoiding Hotel Bedbugs

Speak up

If you don't like to make waves, it may be tempting to stick with the room you've got, despite a little dirt on the mattress.



But there are potential consequences. Bedbugs, unlike mosquitoes and ticks, do not actively transmit diseases, but a 2011 Canadian study found that they could carry germs from one person to another—including the antibiotic-resistant germ, MRSA.



"Now's the time to be a little bolder and ask the right questions," says Henriksen. "You do not want to be a victim, especially when most hotels will move you without question and will do a proper inspection right away. They don't want their guests to leave the hotel with bedbugs and they don't want the problem to go untreated, either."