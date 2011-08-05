3 of 9 Getty Images

Egg allergy

Vaccines against the flu and measles virus are made in chicken eggs. However, they can still be safe for your child even if he has an egg allergy.



One way to give flu shots to kids who are allergic to eggs is to have the vaccine administered in slowly increasing doses by a pediatric allergist, says Andrew Hertz, MD, a pediatrician with University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, in Cleveland.



The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recently recommended that people with egg allergies get the flu shot. Studies have noted that even people with egg allergies do not experience reactions to the vaccine, possibly because the amount of egg protein in it is so minuscule.