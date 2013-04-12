12 Secrets to Better Orgasms

5 of 13 Getty Images

Exercise your orgasm muscles

"Kegels are the classic exercise for women who want to transform feeble orgasms into fabulous ones," sex educator Dorian Solot says. Locate these muscles in your pelvic floor by stopping yourself from peeing midstream. Then tone them by clenching when you’re not peeing. Do Kegels every day, ideally a few times a day. And keep breathing while you squeeze.