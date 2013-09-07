Sponsored by Splenda®: Smart Recipes Never Tasted So Sweet

September 07, 2013
Apricot and Cinnamon Fruit Dip

Please your friends and family with a bowl of this sweet and creamy fruit dip placed in the center of a beautiful fruit tray.

Serves: 12
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes

Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie

This super fruit smoothie made with blueberries and pomegranate juice is a great way to get the antioxidants your body needs each day.

Serves: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes

Banana Split Sundae

Creamy chocolate yogurt is topped with fresh strawberries and bananas to create a wonderful anytime treat!

Serves: 1
Prep time: 15 minutes

Banana Walnut Oatmeal

This traditional breakfast is packed with flavor.

Serves: 1
Prep time: 10 minutes

Blueberry Muffins

These cake-like muffins are exploding with blueberry goodness.

Serves: 12
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 22 minutes

Chocolate Pudding With Strawberries

Smooth, creamy, and satisfying chocolate pudding layered with ripe strawberries and a dollop of whipped topping looks sensational and tastes magnificent.

Serves: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Citrus Salad With Orange Vinaigrette

A simple and delicious citrus salad dressed in an orange-flavored vinaigrette. Perfect for brunch, as a side dish, or even as a snack.

Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

Fruity Spinach Salad

Baby spinach leaves, ripe grapefruit, and crisp apples are tossed in a red wine vinaigrette for a quick and nutritious salad.

Serves: 6
Prep time: 10 minutes

Glazed Turkey Meatloaf

This moist and flavorful turkey meatloaf is sure to become a family favorite.

Serves: 6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 45–50 minutes

Greek Yogurt Cereal Parfait

This breakfast parfait is a fun and healthy alternative to the same old bowl of cereal…and it’s packed with nutrients and flavor.

Serves: 1
Prep time: 15 minutes

Iced Vanilla Coffee

This coffeehouse favorite can be made in no time at home.

Serves: 1
Prep time: 10 minutes

Fuzzy Orange Smoothie

Tart orange juice, sweet peaches, and ripe bananas blend into a smoothie that tastes like summer in a glass.

Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes

Strawberry Muesli

Yogurt, oats, and nuts come together to create a healthy and hearty breakfast that satisfies. Blueberries or bananas can be used in place of strawberries, if you like.

Serves: 2
Prep time: 10 minutes

Tropical Fruit and Cottage Cheese Parfait

Cottage cheese is paired with tropical fruit for an indulgent, Caribbean-inspired treat.

Serves: 2
Prep time: 10 minutes

Tropical Yogurt Parfait

Use a pretty glass to show off the beautiful layers in this parfait of tropical fruit, Greek yogurt, and toasted coconut.

Serves: 6
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

