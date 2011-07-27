7 Must-Pack Vacation Items

Planning your getaway and booking your flight was a breeze—but when it comes to packing your suitcase, your bedroom turns into a small war zone.
Whether your trip is two hours or twelve, here are seven essentials (including a cute carry-all for schlepping your stuff) to take with you on your next adventure.
Advertisement
2 of 8
Upgrade yourself
Problem: Getting comfy in questionable public facilities.
Solution: The In Flight Comfort Kit ($22, Flight 001). Equipped with an inflatable jersey neck pillow, antibacterial wipes, paper soap, earplugs, and more, this kit takes the I-wonder-who-has-been-here worry out of travel.
3 of 8
Tote-ally perfect
Inside the roomy Sonia Kashuk Travel Duffle ($40, Target) are two clear Velcro-attached cosmetic bags for hassle-free security checks.
Advertisement
4 of 8
Power up
Say bye-bye to dead batteries—and miles of tangled power cords. The featherlight wallMAX charger ($60, iGo) is all you need to power your laptop, phone, PDA, or MP3 player. Plug it in wherever there’s an outlet (in a wall, car, or airplane).
Advertisement
5 of 8Getty Images
Safety blanket
Never share a germy airplane blanket again! Tucked into a small zipped bag, the Nap Sac Travel Blanket from Lug ($28, the Container Store) folds out to a supersoft blanket (with an inflatable pillow), so you can get comfy no matter where you are.
Advertisement
6 of 8
Ms. Clean
No need for worn (and, ahem, less than hygienic) bras and other under things to mingle among fresh, tidy clothes. Just stash them in this adorable embroidered lingerie bag ($30, Anna Moi).
Advertisement
7 of 8
Child’s play
The key to a stress-free car or plane ride with kids? A good handheld electronic game. The Datamax ii ($70, Amazon.com) comes with 40 learning activities and games that will keep the 7- to 14-year-old set mesmerized.
Advertisement
8 of 8
Gloss to go
With Cargo DailyGloss ($12, Beauty.com), you just gloss and toss. Each pack comes with a 30-day supply of three lip shades (Brilliant Pink–Warm Mauve–Raspberry combo shown), individually wrapped in tear-away bubbles no bigger than aspirins.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.