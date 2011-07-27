How to Sleep Better in Hotels

2 of 4 Getty Images

Stuffy air

Problem: The air is stuffy, dry, and completely over-deodorized.



Simple fix: If you can, open the window—you’ll sleep better in fresh air, Breus advises. If the windows are sealed (or if you’re in a particularly noisy or polluted city), turn on the fan on the air-conditioning unit as soon as you enter the room to get the air circulating. Then add moisture by running a hot, steamy shower and leaving the bathroom door open.