14 Must-Know Facts About Male Incontinence

It's not uncommon

Between 2% and 15% of men ages 15 to 64, and 5% to 15% of men over 60 who live at home (as opposed to a nursing home), have incontinence, according to the National Association for Continence (NAFC).



Prostate removal for cancer treatment is one of the most common causes. "Most patients who come to see me about stress urinary incontinence are men who've had surgery for prostate cancer, 9 out of 10," says Dr. Steers. (In stress incontinence, coughing and sneezing can trigger leakage.)



If patients have stress incontinence and have not had prostate surgery, another condition—such as a neurological disorder, spinal injury, or diabetes—may be to blame, says Dr. Steers.