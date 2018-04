5 of 13 Corbis

Run in the rain

I love running outdoors, but the summer heat doesn't always make it easy for me. When rain is in the forecast, I like to plan my run during the showers. A little rain cools me off, and it's a nice change of pace from my usual super-sweaty runs.



Plus, just the thought of running in the rain is fun and exciting, which prevents me from skipping my workout all together!