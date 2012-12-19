9 Tips From Celebrity Chefs for Heart-Healthy Cooking

After leaving reality TV show Top Chef, Lee Anne Wong lost 50 pounds, in part by eating more soy, which adds lean protein without much fat. Stick to natural sources, like edamame, to avoid the blood-pressure-boosting sodium added to some processed products. Wong’s recipe for Grilled Tofu With Asparagus is a little heavy on the oil, but had the dish featured lean pork chops, the meat alone would rack up 11 grams of fat (including 4 grams of saturated fat) per serving.Replacing pork with tofu cuts out 3 grams of fat and eliminates all the saturated fat, while still delivering a hefty 12 grams of protein. Here’s an Asian-inspired dish using