New Mexico

In the past year, two men, both from Santa Fe, fell sick with a disease that wiped out millions in the Middle Ages and is now synonymous with "scourge": plague.



Fortunately, the U.S. has only a handful of cases a year of plague, which is now a treatable bacterial infection spread by the fleas on rodents and animals like squirrels, cats, and dogs.



And while there are pockets of infected rodents all across the western U.S., New Mexico seems to bear the brunt of it: In 2009, it saw six of the eight cases nationwide. (The others were in Utah and Illinois.)