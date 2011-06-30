Do you always end up in jeans and a tee, like Joanna Borns, 26? Stacy London, of TLC's What Not to Wear, and co-founder of Style for Hire, took Joanna's wardrobe from dull to wow with a few style tweaks.
Advertisement
2 of 5Karen Pearson
Magnificent makeover
Stacy says: "Joanna’s lifestyle—she’s a game show researcher—calls for casual clothing, but that doesn’t mean messy or unstylish! She dyed this tank after staining it (very clever, girl), and I mixed it with an equally bright cardigan and scarf.
It is perfectly fine to wear a few bold pieces together, as long as they don’t compete with each other. These pieces look sophisticated with slim, dark-wash jeans and neutral heels."
3 of 5
Wear white
Stacy says: "A lot of women are afraid to wear white because they believe it will make them look larger. While dark colors do camouflage, the texture and cut of the clothing always dictate how flattering it will be on your body.
I love the cutout detail on this white dress! Joanna’s signature accessory is a scarf, so I added her own vintage one and a coral cardi to break up the white and flatter her figure even more."
Advertisement
4 of 5
Shorts for every occasion
Stacy says: "For work, think of shorts as an alternative to a summer skirt. Look for a pair that fits like a good trouser: midrise and straight leg, with a just-above-the-knee length. No bells, no whistles, just a great fit. I paired them with Joanna’s own bright top and a simple, thin-striped jacket (she loves stripes) for a classic look.
Now Joanna’s ready for work, a dinner date, anything!"
Advertisement
5 of 5
Toss or keep?
Keep it! Gladiators: Joanna’s metallic pair dresses up casual looks. Nine West sandals ($49; 800-999-1877)
Toss it! Oversized blazer: Make room instead for a shorter style without the NFL-grade shoulder pads.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.