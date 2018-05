8 Famous People With Ulcerative Colitis

Former Edmonton Oilers forward Pisani (now a Chicago Blackhawks right wing) was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in 2005 but fought back to lead his team to Game 7 of the 2006 Stanley Cup final with an impressive 14 goals.In 2007, his symptoms returned. He dropped 30 pounds from his 205-pound frame, but he rallied with treatment and was back on the ice by December."I'm going to go out and live my life accordingly," he told the Canadian Press . "I'm not going to worry about what could happen again. That's no way to live. I just want to put everything that happened behind me."