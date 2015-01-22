5 of 5 Getty Images

Dennis Potter

British dramatist Potter, who died in 1994, suffered from severe psoriatic arthritis that was crippling at times. Potter was in and out of hospitals after his diagnosis, and his hands, he once said, were whittled down to "clubs."



He continued to write by fastening a pen to his hand. His BBC series The Singing Detective, for which he is best known, featured a writer with psoriatic arthritis who also ends up having to write with a pen tied to his hand.