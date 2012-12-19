Mark Bittman's Seafood Made Light

December 19, 2012
What a catch!

Lobster roll? Fried shrimp? The New York Times' Mark Bittman makes them good for you and more delicious than ever.

Lemon-Tarragon Lobster Roll

Ingredients: Cooked lobster meat, mayonnaise, lemon zest, freshly squeezed lemon juice,fresh tarragon, black pepper, hot dog buns, romaine lettuce

Calories: 306

Try this recipe: Lemon-Tarragon Lobster Roll
Classic Crab Cakes

Ingredients: Fresh lump crabmeat, egg, chopped scallions (optional), mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, salt, black pepper, breadcrumbs, olive oil, lemon wedges (optional)

Try this recipe: Classic Crab Cakes

Pair with:
Cherry Tomato and Corn Salad

Ingredients: Olive oil, onion, celery, fresh corn, cherry tomatoes, Dijon mustard, fresh basil, parsley, cilantro, or dill, salt, pepper.

Combined calories: 380

Try this recipe: Cherry Tomato and Corn Salad
Tortilla-Chip-Crusted Calamari With Chili-Yogurt Sauce

Ingredients: Plain yogurt, minced garlic, chili powder, black pepper, lime juice, squid, tortilla chips, olive oil, fresh greens (such as mâche), lemon wedges

Calories: 394

Try this recipe: Tortilla-Chip-Crusted Calamari With Chili-Yogurt Sauce
Panko-Crusted Oven-"Fried" Fish

Ingredients: White fish fillets, low-fat buttermilk, olive oil, whole wheat panko, salt, black pepper, lime wedges

Try this recipe: Panko-Crusted Oven-Fried Fish

Try with:
New Potatoes With Chipotle Ketchup

Ingredients: Sun-dried, small new potatoes, salt, olive oil, garlic cloves, balsamic vinegar, canned chipotle chile with adobo

Combined calories: 530

Try this recipe: New Potatoes With Chipotle Ketchup
Whole-Wheat-Battered Shrimp

Ingredients: Olive oil, large shrimp, black pepper, salt, whole-wheat flour, seltzer, lemon wedges

Try this recipe: Whole-Wheat-Battered Shrimp

Pair with:
Snow Pea and Radish Salad With Ginger-Lime Vinaigrette

Ingredients: Radishes, chopped scallions, snow peas, freshly squeezed lime juice, vegetable oil, minced fresh ginger, salt, black pepper, cilantro

Combined calories: 354

Try this recipe: Snow Pea and Radish Salad With Ginger-Lime Vinaigrette

