How the Pros Drop a Few Pounds Fast

Long to lose weight this week? Here, nutrition experts divulge their tricks.
Make veggies the star
"I make sure my plate contains up to 2 cups of fruits and veggies as the 'main course,' with 1/2 cup of wholesome carbs like wild rice, and 3 ounces of lean protein like chicken or steak.
Making produce the focal point means you can eat more, stay full, and easily cut up to 700 calories from your day.' —Marissa Lippert, RD, author of The Cheater’s Diet
Shake it up
"I whip up a 300-calorie smoothie. Drinking one in place of a restaurant meal can save up to 500 calories. I combine 2 cups of almond milk, 1 tablespoon of protein powder, 1 chopped apple, 2 tablespoons of ground flaxseed, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, and a few ice cubes." —Sharon Richter, RD, a healthy-eating expert in New York City, NY
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate
"Chugging 8 to 12 cups of water a day is one of the most important keys to weight loss, since you hold onto water weight when dehydrated." —Connie Guttersen, RD, author of The New Sonoma Diet
