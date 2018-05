People with gluten sensitivities miss out on a lot of good desserts, but you don't have to say no to this pudding! Use single-ingredient brands, like Libby's pumpkin filling and Argo cornstarch, because they won't have added gluten. And look on the list of ingredients for gluten in the form of wheat starch or flour in the pumpkin pie spice.Canned pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, large eggs, 2% milk, dark brown sugar, cornstarch210