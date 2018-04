Dive Into Your Best Body Ever

Swim team isn’t just for kids! Join a Master’s team (find one at usms.org/placswim )—you’ll get coaching and organized workouts, plus the chance to participate in clinics and competitions.What’s more, getting your group on makes you more likely to stick with the workout schedule, since people are counting on you to not bail on the team.Bonus: Training with more-advanced swimmers can spur you on, making you work even harder in the pool.