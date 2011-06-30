Bug Bites: How to Prevent and Treat

Leslie Barrie
June 30, 2011
Bug bites

Bug bites

Mosquitoes:

The bite: You’ve seen it: a soft pale bump that turns red and swollen. Mosquito bites are usually innocuous, but they can carry serious diseases, such as West Nile virus.

Treat it: Washing the area with soap and water may diminish your reaction. An ice pack can reduce swelling; soothe itching with calamine lotion or an oral antihistamine.

Avoid it: Check your yard for pools of stagnant water (mosquitoes love ’em). If you’re out at dawn or dusk, cover up and/or use a repellent (25 to 40% DEET) on exposed skin.
 

Bees

Bees

The bite: First comes the sharp pain, followed by a small red welt. Unless you’re allergic or are stung numerous times at once, a bee sting is usually just a (painful!) nuisance.

Treat it: Remove stinger ASAP with tweezers; wash and apply a cold compress. If you have symptoms of anaphylaxis (fainting, shortness of breath, wheezing), call 911.

Avoid it: Bees love all things sweet, including that half-empty soda can at your picnic. Toss plates and cups, and dress in light colors—bees are drawn to bold, bright hues.

Ticks

Ticks

The bite: You may have pain, swelling, redness, or itching where bitten. If you’ve been bitten by a tick carrying Lyme disease, you may get a round bull’s-eye or oblong rash.

Treat it: Check for ticks after you’ve been outdoors; remove ’em promptly. (Use tweezers to grasp at the head or mouth, and pull gently.) If you spot a rash, visit your doc stat.

Avoid it: Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks in areas with woods or tall grass; stick to the middle of trails and avoid leafy debris. Wearing repellents with DEET helps, too.
Bedbugs

Bedbugs

The bite: Little red bumps, typically clustered or in rows, often found on face, neck, arms, and hands. While their itch is an annoyance, they won’t do any real physical harm.

Treat it: Use a hydrocortisone cream or oral antihistamine to ease the itch. Be sure to call an exterminator ASAP. (For more info, go to Health.com/bedbug-facts)

Avoid it: To keep from picking up hitchhikers during summer travels, check your hotel room as soon as you arrive. If you spot any signs of, swap your lodging.
Chiggers

Chiggers

The bite: Tiny red welts, often on ankles, back of knees, below the belt, and armpits. The good news: These fast-moving red mites don’t transmit diseases in North America.

Treat it: Hop in a warm, soapy bath when you’re home, and use a washcloth to gently remove chiggers. The itch typically lasts a couple of days; soothing lotions may help.

Avoid it: Chiggers dine in the afternoon; if you’re hiking then, wear a long-sleeved shirt, pants, and closed-toe shoes. Mosquito repellent keeps chiggers away, too.

