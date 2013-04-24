How to Treat (and Avoid!) Summer Skin Problems

4 of 9 Getty Images

Poison ivy: Treat it

Your first line of defense: Wash right away with soap and water to remove the irritating oils. (Also wash clothes, shoes, even pets—anything that could have come in contact with the plants or their oils.) Topical OTC corticosteroids (like hydrocortisone) can reduce swelling and help skin heal faster. Relieve itchiness with cold compresses, calamine lotion, and/or an oral antihistamine.



See your MD … if you have a severe reaction or if the rash covers more than 10 to 20% of your body. Also see your doc if the rash doesn’t clear up after two to three weeks, gets worse, or seems to keep recurring; you could be allergic to something else in your environment.