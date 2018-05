4 of 15 Corbis

Dairy

If you are lactose intolerant, eating dairy can cause IBD-like symptoms. But that doesn't mean everyone with colitis should steer clear of milk.



"Most people think they are automatically lactose intolerant if they have colitis, and that's not true," says Sunanda Kane, MD, professor of gastroenterology at the Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minn. "Lactose intolerance has to do with how much of a specific enzyme you have. And the only way to know is if you do an experiment where you drink a glass of milk and then see if you feel worse afterward."