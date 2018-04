1 of 15 Getty Images

Sweet strawberry treats

While strawberries start to ripen as early as March, you can get the juicy red berries fresh as late as October, making summer the perfect season for the most popular berry in the world.



Enjoy them straight out of the carton, or in strawberry shortcake, strawberry pie, strawberry jam, and more. With high levels of heart-protecting nutrients and 3 grams of fiber per serving, your body will enjoy these healthy strawberry recipes as much as your taste buds do!