Downshift Your Next Trip

A vacation should be exhilarating, not exhausting! But when we jam-pack our itineraries, we return totally tapped out and unable to remember half of what we saw—everything between the Eiffel Tower and the Côte d’Azur ends up being a big lovely blur.
"You’ll get so much more out of a trip if you take it slow and experience the culture," explains Robert Reid, U.S. travel editor for Lonely Planet. Make your next vacay less manic and more memorable with these speed-proofing tips.
Advertisement
2 of 4Cheyenne Ellis
Grow some roots
Stay in one place, Reid advises. "Not only will you be more rested, but you’ll have more time to settle in and really explore your destination."
3 of 4Christine Balderas/Getty Images
Skip taxis and buses
Whether you’re walking along Main Street or pedaling on a bicycle, choose slower modes of transportation. "You’ll experience things that you’d never see otherwise," Reid says—the smell of fresh baguettes, the sound of a street musician.
Advertisement
4 of 4Corbis
Pick up a pen
"With digital cameras, we spend more time overly documenting places instead of experiencing them," Reid says. Instead, stop, sit down, and write about the vista—what it looks like and how it makes you feel. You’ll notice more of the details.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.