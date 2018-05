3 of 16 Getty Images

Write it down

Keep track of everything you eat, how you feel after you eat it, and the status of your disease to determine what types of food worsen your IBD symptoms. Because it's different for every person, writing everything down is the best way to learn what your body can and can't process.



"Also, I ask people not to introduce a lot of new foods too quickly," says Cepo. "Introduce them one at a time and wait a day or two to see if affects your symptoms."



It's not a bad idea to try new foods at home first, before eating them in a social situation.