Get Beautiful Summer Skin With Melon

Treat yourself to this superfruit for beautiful skin all summer long.

Allie Vasilakis
April 24, 2013
1 of 7

Fruit with benefits!

When it comes to age-proofing your skin, melon is a superstar. “Melons are some of the best natural sources of antioxidants,” says Dawn Gallagher, author of Nature’s Beauty Secrets.

“They contain lycopene and vitamins A and C, all of which help your body fight the free radicals that cause cell damage and, ultimately, the signs of aging.” Take advantage now that they’re in season, and treat your body to melons’ sweet perks.
2 of 7

Face-saving serum

Got spots? Serious Skin Care SuperMel C Beauty Cocktail ($37; hsn.com) delivers skin-lightening melon extract to help erase brown spots. Dots be damned!
3 of 7

Bright-eye balm

Tap melon-infused SUPER by Dr. Nicholas Perricone Bright Eyed ($50; sephora.com) above and below eyes. You’ll look wide-eyed, even if you haven’t clocked eight hours of sleep.
4 of 7

Lip glaze

Mouthwatering Mark Juice Gems Squeeze On Lip Gloss in Snow Peach ($7; meetmark.com)—with moisturizing melon extract—leaves lips a pretty, sheer pink.
5 of 7

Anti-aging hand cream

Before bed, slather on Jurlique Purely Age-Defying Hand Treatment ($49; jurlique.com). To boost moisture, slip on a pair of cotton gloves—you won’t believe how smooth the melon extract leaves your skin!
6 of 7

Skin quencher

Soaked up too much sun? Get skin supple again by applying Decléor Aroma Sun Expert Soothing After Sun Milk ($38; decleorusa.com) out of the shower. Melon extract reduces inflammation, while mango butter smooths skin.
7 of 7

Sweet suds

Upgrade your a.m. shower with Fruit Frappe Foaming Shower Gel ($12; uppercanadasoap.com). Bursting with antioxidant-rich watermelon extract, this gel lathers into a sweet-smelling foam that rejuvenates your skin—and mood.

