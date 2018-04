Wearing warm, vibrant shades like coral actually perks up your skin tone, says makeup artist Vincent Longo. Even better, it adds life to your face without packing on the bronzer. To find your ultimate orange, let your skin tone be your guide: If you're fair, go for soft peachy-pink hues, Longo says. We like($4; covergirl.com). The darker your skin tone, the more blood-orange you can go. To apply like a pro, start at the apples of the cheeks, then blend up and out.: Wear a short strand of bold beads (or wrap a longer necklace around your neck a few times), so the color lights up your face—there you glow!