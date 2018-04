2 of 19

How do I figure out my skin type?

—Susan Summers, Sun City, AZ



Bobbi: Just pay attention to how your skin looks and feels. Do you need powder 15 minutes after you wash your face? If so, your skin is oily. I suggest a gel-based cleanser and a light oil-free moisturizer.



If your skin is tight or flaking however, it's dry, s try a creamy cleanser and thicker moisturizer. I swear by creams and balms that are super hydrating— they're perfect for this time of year. Plus, they give a smooth, plumped-up look and feel good on your skin.