13 of 33 Claire Benoist

How do I stop concealer from fading or caking?

—Andrea Wagenaar, Edina, MN



Bobbi: Check the consistency of your cover-up. You want one that is creamy enough to provide coverage and not flake, but not so creamy that it sinks into your skin and disappears. Start testing to find one that looks—and feels—natural.



You may also have to adjust your moisturizer. Too much prevents concealer from absorbing into your skin, while too little can make it cakey. Remember that your skin changes from day to day, so check it out in the morning (is it dry? oily?) to decide how much hydration you need.