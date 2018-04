6 Superb Support Tanks for Summer

"Ooh, what a beautiful color!" gasped two of my friends when they saw the Athleta PR Tank ($59; Athleta.com)—that would be the Wave Blue, reminiscent of a tropical cove on a sun-drenched day.Hue aside, this tank provided the best support of the group—high intensity (running, anyone?) for up to a C cup, medium intensity for Ds. The generously placed mesh on the sides and back invite the cooling breeze in, and the two back pockets are deep enough to hold an energy bar, your keys and ID, your cell, and more during a long bike ride. But that's not all: The higher neckline provides great coverage when leaning over the handlebars, and the fit is generous enough that you don't feel self-consciously hugged by the fabric.