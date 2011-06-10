The Best Websites About Snoring, Sleep Apnea, and CPAP Therapy

Lisa Freedman
June 10, 2011
Get informed to feel better sooner

Sleep apnea can be a frightening concept, and many sufferers are afraid to—or don’t realize they should—seek help. Even after a diagnosis, you may be frustrated and confused: Suddenly you have questions about treatment, equipment, and related health concerns.

To help you find the answers you need, we’ve combed the Web for the most helpful online resources. Here you'll find useful shopping tips, in-depth explanations, and connections to the sleep apnea community.

2 of 10

University of Maryland Medical Center

For: Anyone who suspects they have sleep apnea

This sleep apnea questionnaire is short (just five questions), but it weighs the high-risk factors for sleep apnea and gives you solid information to take to your doctor.
3 of 10

Sleep Education

For: Anyone who's curious about what sleep apnea's really like

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine's comprehensive patient site, SleepEducation.com gives a first-hand perspective by following one patient (and his wife) as he goes from denial, to seeing a doctor, to getting treatment.
4 of 10

Apnea Support Forum

For: All sleep apnea sufferers

You don't have to pay or register to get access to this open bulletin board from the American Sleep Apnea Association. Visitors can ask questions, read other users' success stories, and learn about new trends.
5 of 10

CPAP Talk

For: Sleep apnea sufferers who use, or may need to use, CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) equipment

It's a community where users can talk about their experience and learn about others who are on CPAP and similar machines.

6 of 10

Talk About Sleep

For: Sleep-deprived cyber chatters

While many websites offer chat rooms, there's no guarantee they'll be occupied. To assure there will be visitors, this site offers a calendar with scheduled two-hour moderated chats at least twice a week.
7 of 10

YouTube: Nick Sleep Apnea Proof 1

For: Concerned spouses or bed partners

Nick is a real person with real sleep apnea. This short clip of him sleeping—filmed by his concerned wife—is a great barometer for those who wonder if they too have sleep apnea. (Don't worry, he eventually gets help!)
8 of 10

CPAP.com

For: CPAP newbies

This site features several videos that show exactly how to use different treatment options.
9 of 10

CPAP Central

For: Anyone with a CPAP machine The American Academy of Sleep Medicine packs this site with credible news and information about sleep apnea and CPAP therapy, including a Solving Problems section and stories from doctors, patients, and bed partners.
10 of 10

CPAP Buyers' Guide

For: Smart shoppers

This comparison chart provides a side-by-side look at price, size, and features of the leading CPAP machines. You can buy directly from the site, too.

