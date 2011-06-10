Sleep apnea can be a frightening concept, and many sufferers are afraid to—or don’t realize they should—seek help. Even after a diagnosis, you may be frustrated and confused: Suddenly you have questions about treatment, equipment, and related health concerns.



To help you find the answers you need, we’ve combed the Web for the most helpful online resources. Here you'll find useful shopping tips, in-depth explanations, and connections to the sleep apnea community.