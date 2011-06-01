Overwhelmed by all the new stuff you’re supposed to be into? Here’s what you don’t need to bother with.
Meditating now
Yes, it’s good for you. Research suggests it can help with everything from heart disease to anxiety. But if you’re just fretting about how you can’t! calm! down!—go for a run, or do whatever lets you truly get in the zone.
Expensive skin treatments
A $7,000 diamond-and-ruby facial—Mila Kunis reportedly got one. If rubbing precious gems all over your face isn't your style, how about a nice cubic zirconia one? We won’t tell.
Cleaning your plate
Feeling inadequate if you’re not allergic to anything? It’s downright trendy to give up gluten, casein, lactose, or entire categories of food, even if you don’t really need to. Those of us who scarf down everything on our plates are still special.
Belly button surgery
We’re told "umbilicoplasty"—changing your outie into an innie—is a growing trend in plastic surgery. Seriously?! Memo to belly-sculpting docs: Outies are just as cute.
Couples workouts
Sure, Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez make exercising à deux look sexy, but in our experience it’s just, well, smelly. Give us a girlfriends workout anytime.
Custom-designing everything
We're talking your handbags, workout shoes—even your computer. Build-a-Bear birthday parties are fun and all...if you’re 6. It’s totally OK if you’d rather leave styling your stuff to the professionals. They need to do something with those arts degrees!
