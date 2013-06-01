12 Nice Things You Can Do for Someone in Pain

If you care about someone in chronic pain, you probably want to help. But many people aren’t quite sure how to go about it, and sometimes a general offer of "Let me know what I can do" isn’t enough.



So we asked four people affected by rheumatoid arthritis (RA) about the nicest things that friends and family have done for them.



If you have a loved one with RA or any other chronic disease, read on. You’ll be sure to find a few new ways to show you care.