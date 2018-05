8 of 11 Corbis

De-stress

Managing the stress in your life effectively may help reduce your blood pressure, but there’s not enough research to offer a step-by-step stress-reduction plan for everyone, says Burg.



"There are a number of things that people have developed as practices to induce a state of relaxation and ... which one is better, which is the right one, these are questions that remain to be answered in clinical trials," he says. Nevertheless, Burg recommends that people with high blood pressure look into stress management and find an approach they will be able to practice consistently.